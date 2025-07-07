Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Israel launches airstrikes on Yemen’s Red Sea ports

Jul 7, 2025

Israel launched a series of airstrikes on Yemen’s Red Sea ports in western Hodeidah Province late last night. The strikes came minutes after the Israeli military issued an urgent evacuation warning on the social media platform. Witnesses reported explosions in several locations along Yemen’s western coast, including the port of Hodeidah.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that the strikes targeted what he described as Houthi strongholds, including the ports of Hodeidah, As Salif, and Ras Isa, the Ras Katib power station, and the Galaxy Leader, a ship seized by Houthi forces in November 2023. The Israeli military said the targeted ports had been used by the Houthis to transfer weapons from the Iranian regime, which are then used to carry out terror operations against the State of Israel and its allies.

Israel has carried out several strikes on key ports and infrastructure in Yemen in recent months, as the Houthis continue to fire missiles toward Israel, citing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

