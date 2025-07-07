Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Jennifer Simons elected Suriname’s 1st woman President

Jul 7, 2025
Jennifer Simons elected Suriname’s 1st woman President after historic coalition deal

Suriname’s parliament elected Jennifer Simons as the South American country’s first woman president yesterday, setting the doctor and former parliamentary speaker on course to helm a nation on the transition of a predicted oil boom. Surinamese lawmakers backed Simons as President six weeks after the ruling party and its top opposition nearly tied in the race for legislative seats, leading to a coalition deal to install Simons as president.

Simons’ opposition National Democratic Party won 18 seats, and the current President Chan Santokhi’s Progressive Reform Party won 17 seats in the May 25 parliamentary election. Smaller parties won the remaining 16 seats.

Suriname’s president is elected indirectly. Following the general election, members of the National Assembly vote for the president and a candidate must secure a two-thirds majority to win the office.

