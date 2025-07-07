Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

US: Trump Threatens 10% Tariff on Nations Supporting ‘Anti-American’ BRICS Stance

Jul 7, 2025

Washington

— U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning that countries siding with what he called “anti-American BRICS policies” will face an additional 10% tariff, with no exceptions to the rule.

In a social media statement, Trump declared:

“Any nation aligning with the anti-American rhetoric coming out of BRICS will be subject to an immediate 10% tariff. No exemptions, no negotiations.”

His remarks come in response to a strongly worded BRICS joint statement during their recent meeting in Brazil, where the bloc — comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — condemned the United States’ rising tariff regime. The group also criticized recent U.S. and Israeli military actions targeting Iran, further escalating diplomatic tensions.

The U.S. President emphasized that his administration is prepared to act swiftly, announcing that official tariff notices and revised trade deals with multiple countries would begin dispatching today.

This move comes just days before the Trump administration’s 90-day suspension on tariff hikes is set to expire on Wednesday, signaling the beginning of a more aggressive trade enforcement phase.

Analysts see the announcement as a clear signal of Washington’s intent to draw a hard line against any perceived alliance with anti-U.S. economic or geopolitical agendas. Many believe it could further strain ties with several BRICS members — especially India, which maintains complex strategic relations with both the U.S. and BRICS partners like China and Russia.

