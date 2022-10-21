Delhi University organizes “Sham e Ghazal”

Kumar Vishu adorned the evening by Ghazal like ‘Koi Nahi Bolta Jab Tanhaiyan Bolti Hai’

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

As a part of the programs under the Centenary Year Celebrations, the University of Delhi recently organised a well appreciated program “Sham e Ghazal – Ek Saanjh Sangeet Ke Naam”. Famous singer Kumar Vishu and his daughter Kumari Swaranshi enthralled the esteemed audience for a long time with their captivating voice

The program was presided over by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh. During the program, Kumar Vishu engrossed the audience and they swayed to and hummed along his emotional ghazals like “Deewar o dar se utar kar prachhaiyan bolti hain, koi nahi bolta jab tanhaiyan bolti hai…”

In the beginning of the program VC Prof. Yogesh Singh honored Kumar Vishu and his daughter Ghazal singer Kumari Swaranshi and his team of musicians with shawls. On this occasion the Dean and HOD of Music and Fine Arts, Prof. Alka Nagpal welcomed the VC Prof. Yogesh Singh and all the guests of the program. She told that Kumar Vishu is an alumnus of Music and Fine Arts Faculty of University of Delhi. He did his M.Phil in 1991 from the university.

On this occasion, Ghazal singer Kumar Vishu said that today is my examination, it is a matter of privilege for me to be present in the program of my department. He said that both his wife and he have been students of the Department of Music and Fine Arts of the University of Delhi.

In the beginning of the program, Kumar Vishu, giving importance to smile, said that this smile has become very expensive in today’s era. He sang his first Sher on smile only…. “bebasi kuchh is kadar haavi hui hai, muskurata ab koi dikhata nahin hai….” Presenting his first Ghazal in the program, Kumar Vishu made the audience tickle like this…

“tumhaare shahar ka mausam bada suhaana hai,

main ek shaam chura loon, agar bura na lage…”

After this, the gathering of Ghazals lasted till late night. When he presented his ghazal about childhood….. “Aata hai yaad bachapan, beeta hua jamaana; kaagaj kee kashtiyon ko barasaat mein bahaana…” the audience was forced to reminisce about their childhood memories.

Kumar Vishu also maintained communication with his batch mate and faculty and the students in the middle of the program. In about this two hours program, he tried to touch every aspect of life. He presented the situations of friendship in today’s era through Ghazal like this ….

“Mil bhee jaate hain to kataraake nikal jaate hain,

haay mausam kee tarah dost badal jaate hain…”

Along with Kumar Vishu, his daughter Kumari Swaranshi also performed ghazals in her melodious voice. She sang her first ghazal of Mehandi Hassan whose lyrics were, “Baat Karni Mujhe Mushkil Kabhi Aisi To Na Thi…” After this she presented many interesting ghazals one after one.

At the end of the program, Kumar Vishu concluded the Sham-E-Gazal with Jagjit Singh’s ghazal “mere jaise ban jaoge ishq tumhen ho jaega, deevaaron se takaraoge jab ishq tumhen ho jaega…” During the program VC Prof. Yogesh Singh, Director South Delhi Campus Prof. Sri Prakash Singh, Registrar Dr. Vikas Gupta, Dean of Faculty of Music and Fine Arts Prof. Alka Nagpal, Convener Centenary Celebrations Committee, Prof. Neera Agnimitra, PRO Anoop Lather, deans, HODs, teachers and many students were present. The stage of this musical program was conducted by coordinator Centenary Celebrations Committee, Dr. Deepti Taneja.