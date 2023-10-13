इंडियन आवाज़     13 Oct 2023 02:49:44      انڈین آواز

Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee felicitates Home Minister Amit Shah

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee today felicitated Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. Addressing the gathering, Mr Shah said be it India’s freedom struggle, fight against Mughals or fight against Britishers, partition or sacrificing for the country, Sikh community has always been one number one. He said the whole world today is following the teachings given by Guru Nanak Dev at a time when all religions were fighting for their respective sects. He praised the Sikh community for moving forward taking both religion and Karma equally. He said that a true Sikh never looks back when it comes to sacrificing one’s life for religion. Mr Shah said that the supreme sacrifice of Guru Teg Bahadur can never be forgotten. The Home Minister said under Citizenship Amendment Act, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave citizenship to those Sikh brothers who wanted to come to India from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بھارت ایک خودمختار اور آزاد فلسطینی ریاست کے لیے براہِ راست مذاکرات کو دوبارہ شروع کرنے کی وکالت کرتا ہے

بھارت نے ایک آزاد، خود مختار اور قابل قبول فلسطینی ریاست کے ق ...

صدر جمہوریہ دروپدی مرمو نے ویشنو دیوی بھون میں دو پروجیکٹوں کا آغاز کیا

@rashtrapatibhvn صدرجمہوریہ دروپدی مرمو نے آج جموں کشمیر کے رِیاسی ...

بھارت نے لڑائی سے متاثرہ اسرائیل سے اپنے شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے آپریشن اَجے کا آغاز کیا

بھارت نے اسرائیل سے اپنے وطن واپس آنے کے خواہشمند شہریوں کو س ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO starts preparing for flight test Vehicle Abort Mission 1(TV-D1) for Gaganyaan mission

AMN The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO has started preparing for the flight test Vehicle Abort M ...

Unique Mushroom Genus discovered in Jammu & Kashmir

AMN / WEB DESK In a rare discovery, an extremely unique mushroom genus, marking its first-ever report in In ...

@Powered By: Logicsart