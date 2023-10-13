24-hour control room has been set up at Kerala House in New Delhi to assist Keralites

AMN

As the India Govt’s” Operation Ajay” kickstarts bringing back Indians from Isreal warzone, Kerala makes necessary arrangements to assist Keralites. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that a 24-hour control room has been set up at Kerala House in New Delhi and a dedicated help desk is set up at the airport to welcome them and coordinate further assistance.

The control room can be reached at: 011 23747079. Further a facility of registration of details of those who wish to return is being done in the website of Kerala House for coordination of activities.