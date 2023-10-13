Sikkim: 82 people evacuated from Lachen and Pegong to Ringhim Helipad in Mangan

As many as 82 people have been evacuated so far today from Lachen and Pegong to Ringhim Helipad in Mangan. These include 29 tourists, 30 local residents and 23 labourers. As part of transportation of essentials, an Indian Air Force helicopter took two sorties, landing at Burtuk helipad in Gangtok. In the first sortie, 11 ITBP personnels were transported from Lachung to Gangtok. In these sorties, fresh vegetables and dry ration along with fuel were airlifted from Burtuk helipad to Pegong and Lachung in North Sikkim.

Separately, construction of a bamboo suspension footbridge across the Teesta river connecting Dzongu in Sangkalang, Mangan district has been completed. The bridge will benefit the marooned people of Dzongu, providing them a channel to reach Mangan. A zipline has also been constructed to ferry essential commodities to the people of Dzongu.