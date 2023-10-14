Principal Secretary to P M, P. K. Mishra, chairs High Level meeting on air pollution in Delhi-NCR

AMN / WEB DESK

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Dr. P. K. Mishra, chaired High Level Task Force meeting on air pollution in Delhi-NCR at the Prime Minister’s Office today. The meeting was held to review the preparedness of various stakeholders to deal with the issue of adverse air quality in the region as the winter season approaches.

During the meeting, Principal Secretary discussed in detail about various measures being undertaken to reduce the impact of different sources of air pollution including industrial pollution, vehicular pollution, dust from construction and demolition activities and agricultural stubble burning. Greening and plantation initiatives to abate air pollution were also deliberated during the meeting.

The Principal Secretary also discussed the implementation of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), its monitoring and measures to improve its enforcement at the field level. He said that strict implementation of the actions listed in the GRAP by all concerned is critical to prevent the worsening of air quality. In an effort to ensure the reduction of the paddy stubble burning across Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, Dr P K Mishra instructed close monitoring of the issue by the Chief Secretaries of the three states. He advised the use of Crop Residue Management (CRM) machines and use of bio-decomposers for the management of paddy stubble.

During the discussion, Principal Secretary emphasized on a multi-pronged approach comprising several measures, such as procurement of biomass pellets, expanding gas infrastructure and supply in the entire NCR region by March 2024, and ensuring expeditious supply of biomass on demand. He also stressed on intensified drives to replace over-aged vehicles, vehicles which are visibly polluting because of overloading and other reasons, and stricter implementation of actions envisaged in GRAP by all concerned.

The meeting was attended by Secretaries in the Ministries of Environment, Agriculture, Power, Petroleum, Road Transport and Highways, Housing and Urban Affairs, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Chairman of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas. Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi also attended the review meeting.