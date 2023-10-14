Piyush Goyal confers National Intellectual Property Awards in New Delhi

Staff Reporter

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal today conferred the National Intellectual Property Awards at the National Intellectual Property Conference 2023 held in New Delhi. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that during the Amrit Kaal journey, transformation is an essential part of making India a developed economy and Innovation is at the center of transformation. He said that Intellectual Property could also be termed as an area of Infinite Potential.

Mr Goyal said that technology and innovative ideas are the twin engine of growth and Intellectual Property Right, IPR, is the fuel that powers this engine. He congratulated all the award winners for their achievements and said that this will inspire future generations to come up with new ideas and solutions for both business and society. He said that hopefully in the next three or four years, India will become 3rd largest Economy and GDP in the world.

Mr. Goyal also highlighted the role of women in IP, accelerating innovation and creativity. He said that Nari Shakti has an untapped potential and the country needs to encourage and take this forward in line with the Prime Minister’s call for Women-led development as women contribute hugely to the growth story of India. He said that over the last few years, rapid strides have been made for robust IPR Regime. He said that the total IPR office in its entirety will be digitized, be it trademarks, patents, copyright design, or Geographical Indicator GI.

The Union Minister informed that India has improved its ranking in the global innovation index from 81st position in 2014 to 40th position today and the goal is to be among the top ten in the world.