Delhi Schools to be closed from Jan1 to 15

AMN/ WEB DESK

Delhi’s Directorate of Education has announced holidays for all government schools from 1st to 15th January. However, according to a circular issued by the Directorate, ‘remedial classes’ for 9 to 12th standard will be held from 2nd to 14th January.

The purpose of remedial classes is to revise the syllabus and to enhance the academic performance of the students. These classes will enable the students in revising the basic concepts of the subjects from examination point of view.

Morning Timings for remedial classes will be 8 am to 1 pm for teachers and 8.30 am to 12.50 pm for students. Evening Timings will be 1 pm to 6 pm for teachers and 1.30 pm to 5.50 pm for students.

In case of double-shift schools, the classes will be held in separate wings of the school.