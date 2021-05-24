Delhi reports 1,649 new COVID-19 cases, 189 fatalities

AMN

A total of 1649 new confirmed cases of Corona virus infection was reported in the national capital during the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, more than five thousand people recovered and 189 deaths were also reported in the city.

Presently, the total number of active cases of COVID-19 in the national capital is 27,610.

More than 64, 319 beneficiaries have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours in Delhi.

With this so far, more than 50.81 lakh vaccine doses have been administered.