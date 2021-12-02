PM Modi to inaugurate & lay foundation stone of many projects in Dehradun
Delhi pollution: Schools to be closed till further orders

Supreme Court pulled up Delhi government for resuming physical classes in schools amid a rise in the air pollution levels in the city.

AMN / WEB DESK

The Delhi government today announced the closure of all schools in the national capital till further orders because of an increase in the air pollution levels.

However, board exams will continue as scheduled and teaching-learning activities will be conducted online.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said physical classes in Delhi schools will be suspended from Friday till further orders.

The decision came after the Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the Delhi government for resuming physical classes in schools amid a rise in the air pollution levels in the city.

“We had reopened schools considering the forecast that air quality would improve. However, the air pollution levels have increased again and we have decided to shut schools from Friday till further orders,” Rai said.

Education Minister Manish Sisodia said, “All board exams will be conducted as per schedule”.

After remaining shut since November 13, physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions had resumed from Monday.

The Supreme Court today slammed the Centre and state governments over the severe air pollution in the national capital and expressed concern that nothing was happening on the ground to improve the air quality.

The top court questioned the utility of having a commission for air quality management, if it ends up having on board people from different departments and seems like having no power to enforce decision, and gave 24 hours to the government to come up with concrete ways to curb air pollution.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and comprising Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Surya Kant said the emergency situation needs emergency measures.

