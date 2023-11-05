इंडियन आवाज़     05 Nov 2023 04:14:55      انڈین آواز

Delhi Pollution: Primary schools to stay closed till Nov 10, Govt suggests online classes

Published On:
FILE PHOTO

AMN / NEW DELHI

Primary schools in Delhi will stay closed till 10th November in view of rising air pollution. In a social media post, Delhi Education Minister Atishi informed that schools have the option of shifting to online classes for grades 6 to 12.

The National Capital continues to reel under severe air pollution with a thick layer of smog engulfing the city. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index, AQI was recorded at 463 at 10 this morning.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301 to 400 very poor and 401 to 500 severe. 

