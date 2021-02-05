Delhi Police files FIR against people who created India maligning toolkit, shared by Greta Thunberg on Twitter

WEB DESK

The Delhi Police has said it has not named anybody in the FIR on the creators of toolkit, which maligned India and was shared by environment activist Greta Thurnberg. Speaking to reporters, Delhi police Special commissioner of police Praveer Ranjan said, FIR has been filed and investigation is underway.

Parliament of India passed the farm laws that have been discussed, debated and well known for nearly 20 years now. The government tried to address the concerns and held 11 rounds of talks at the level of top ministers of the government.

The Supreme Court then called for a stay on the laws and made an expert committee to look into the laws and suggest ways for resolution through talks. Even this order of the Supreme Court of India was rejected.

The government itself offered to stay the laws for 18 months till a solution can be found. This offer has been repeated by none other than the Prime Minister of India.

AIR Correspondent reports a document called toolkit came into the public domain yesterday where an elaborate international conspiracy to wage economic, social and cultural war against India was clearly seen. Our Correspondents reports that there are various people involved in this campaign against India on the pretext of farm laws, but their agenda is clearly to damage India.

In reply to a question on US State Department’s statement on farmers’ agitation, MEA Spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava said yesterday, the measures taken up the government aimed at preventing a repeat of the violence at Red Fort on January 26 which evoked a similar reaction in India as did the incidents at Capitol Hill.