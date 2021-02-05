Economic Survey pegs India’s real economic growth in 2021-22 at 11%
President Kovind launches first round of Pulse Polio Programme 2021
PM Modi assures, govt approaching the issue of farm laws with an open mind
More than 37 lakh frontline health workers administered COVID19 vaccines
Italy PM Giuseppe Conte Resigns in Bid to Form ‘New, Stronger Govt
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 Feb 2021 06:39:11      انڈین آواز

Delhi Police files FIR against people who created India maligning toolkit, shared by Greta Thunberg on Twitter

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The Delhi Police has said it has not named anybody in the FIR on the creators of toolkit, which maligned India and was shared by environment activist Greta Thurnberg. Speaking to reporters, Delhi police Special commissioner of police Praveer Ranjan said, FIR has been filed and investigation is underway.

Parliament of India passed the farm laws that have been discussed, debated and well known for nearly 20 years now. The government tried to address the concerns and held 11 rounds of talks at the level of top ministers of the government.

The Supreme Court then called for a stay on the laws and made an expert committee to look into the laws and suggest ways for resolution through talks. Even this order of the Supreme Court of India was rejected.

The government itself offered to stay the laws for 18 months till a solution can be found. This offer has been repeated by none other than the Prime Minister of India.

AIR Correspondent reports a document called toolkit came into the public domain yesterday where an elaborate international conspiracy to wage economic, social and cultural war against India was clearly seen. Our Correspondents reports that there are various people involved in this campaign against India on the pretext of farm laws, but their agenda is clearly to damage India.

In reply to a question on US State Department’s statement on farmers’ agitation, MEA Spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava said yesterday, the measures taken up the government aimed at preventing a repeat of the violence at Red Fort on January 26 which evoked a similar reaction in India as did the incidents at Capitol Hill.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Cricket: Stage set for first test between India and England in Chennai

The first test match between India and England will begin at the historic M. A. Chidambaram Stadium at Chepauk ...

Ajay Singh re-elected BFI President promises to usher new era for Indian boxing

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ending the suspense and speculations, Ajay Singh romped home comfortably as h ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

MEDIA

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!