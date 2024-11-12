Delhi-NCR: Air Quality continues to remain in ‘very poor’ category

AMN

The air quality in Delhi-NCR remains in the very poor category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 354 was reported in the national capital this morning. India Meteorological Department has forecast that Delhi NCR is likely to experience smog and shallow fog in the night and morning hours during the next two to three days.

An air quality index between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, and 301 and 400 very poor. An AQI between 401 and 450 is considered severe.