The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi-NCR: Air Quality continues to remain in ‘very poor’ category

Nov 12, 2024

AMN

The air quality in Delhi-NCR remains in the very poor category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 354 was reported in the national capital this morning. India Meteorological Department has forecast that Delhi NCR is likely to experience smog and shallow fog in the night and morning hours during the next two to three days.

An air quality index between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, and 301 and 400 very poor. An AQI between 401 and 450 is considered severe.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Jharkhand: All arrangements have been made for Ist Phase of Elections tomorrow

Nov 12, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Kerala: African Swine Fever reported at a private farm

Nov 12, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Kerala: All preparations in place for By-Elections in Wayanad Lok Sabha Constituency

Nov 12, 2024

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Net Direct Tax collection increases by 15.41 % ; reaches over Rs 12 lakh 10 thousand crore

November 12, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

India and Russia will achieve trade target of $100 billion before deadline of 2030: Jaishankar

November 12, 2024
HINDI SECTION

पद संभालते ही CJI संजीव ने पहले दिन 45 मामलों की सुनवाई की

November 12, 2024
HINDI SECTION

UP: अखिलेश यादव ने फिर किया सीएम योगी की कुर्सी जल्द जाने का दावा

November 12, 2024