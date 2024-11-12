The Indian Awaaz

Jharkhand: All arrangements have been made for Ist Phase of Elections tomorrow

Nov 12, 2024
AMN

Elaborate arrangements have been made in Jharkhand for the first phase of Assembly elections. Forty-three constituencies will go to polls in this phase tomorrow.

Altogether 15,344 polling booths have been set up across the State. Over two hundred companies of security forces have been deployed in respective areas to ensure trouble-free polls. Polling will be from 7 am to 5pm while Polling will be upto 4 pm at 950 sensitive booths spread over 31 constituencies. Over one crore 37 electorates lakh will decide the political fortune of 683 candidates including 73 women.

The second phase of polling will be held on the 20th of this month in 38 constituencies. Counting of votes will be taken up on the 23rd of November. Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer K.Ravi Kumar said Illegal materials and cash worth over 179 crore rupees have been seized from different parts of the State since the announcement of the Assembly elections. Mr Kumar said Fifty-four FIRs have been lodged for violations of the model code of conduct.

