Delhi High Court to seek response from Delhi Govt on PIL alleging some govt schools not running full time

AMN

The Delhi High Court has sought a response from Delhi Government on a PIL alleging that some government schools in Delhi are not running full time.

The Public Interest Litigation moved by a Civil Rights Group alleged that government schools in Delhi’s North East Districts are holding classes only for two hours or on alternate days.

The plea says lack of teaching is affecting nearly one lakh students studying in the area. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad issued a notice seeking a response from the Delhi government within three weeks.