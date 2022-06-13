FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Jun 2022 12:33:26      انڈین آواز

Delhi govt sets up Oxygen plant at G B Pant Hospital in partnership with UNDP

AMN

Delhi Government in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) India, has set up an oxygen generation plant at G. B. Pant Hospital in the national capital to augment the oxygen supply capabilities. The oxygen plant utilises pressure swing adsorption (PSA) technology to produce over one thousand liters of oxygen per minute. It will serve approximately 750 hospital beds, including those supported by ventilators and the Intensive Care Unit. The hospital is a super-specialty tertiary care centre and manages referrals from across the country.

United Nations Assistant Secretary General and UNDP Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, Kanni Wignaraja today inaugurated the oxygen plant in the presence of Medical Director G. B. Pant Hospital Dr. Anil Agarwal.

Before the launch, Ms. Wignaraja also visited the COVID-19 Vaccination Centre at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. She interacted with the staff and witnessed the working of Co-WIN, that supports one of the largest vaccination programmes in India.

