Delhi govt presents Rs 75, 800 crore budget for FY 2022-23

Published On:

AMN/ WEB DESK

Delhi government has presented a 75 thousand 800 crore rupees annual budget for the year 2022-23. Presenting the Budget in Delhi Assembly today, Finance Minister Manish Sisodia termed this Budget as Employment Budget.

He said, of the total budget, 16 thousand 278 crore rupees have been earmarked for education, nine thousand 969 crore rupees for health, nine thousand 500 crore rupees for transport while five thousand 766 crore rupees for Urban Development and Housing.

He said, three thousand 250 crore rupees has been earmarked for electric subsidy. Mr Sisodia said that this budget will pave the way for generating around 20 lakh job opportunities in the coming five years.

Through this budget, Delhi government will lay great emphasis on remodeling famous wholesale and retail markets in the national capital.

