Delhi govt issues fresh guidelines for schools to curb spread of COVID-19 infection

AMN / WEB DESK

Amid reports of surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi government has issued Standard Operating Procedure SOP to curb the spread of Covid infection in schools.

The SoP outlines various precautionary measures to be adopted in schools to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection As per the guidelines, heads of Schools are advised to ensure that all the eligible students, teaching and non-teaching staff, as well as support staff of the school, is vaccinated and it should be done at the top priority. They have been asked to ensure that all students and guests wear masks and also ensure regular sanitization of the school premises and adequate availability of thermal scanners, disinfectants, sanitizers, soaps, and masks.

The Head of School is also advised to use all the entry and exit gates of the school building to avoid crowding at the time of entry and exit of students. No student, teacher, staff, or guest should be allowed to enter the school premises without proper thermal scanning. Compulsory hand sanitization at the entrance of the school, classroom, labs, and public utility should be ensured. Students, staff, or guests showing covid symptoms should not be allowed to enter the school campus. The government has also asked the schools to guide students to avoid sharing lunch and stationery items.

Parents have been advised that if the child or any of the family members shows COVID symptoms, they should not send the child to the school. At the time of taking morning attendance, the teacher will daily ask the students about the COVID-related symptoms in the students or in their family members.

The school authorities have been asked to ensure physical distancing at all times and discourage any guest visit. In addition to this, they are required to have a quarantine room, in case of emergency.