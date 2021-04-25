Delhi govt extends lockdown till 3rd of May amid spike in Covid cases

AMN

The Delhi government has decided to extend the lockdown in the wake of rising cases in the national capital. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced that the lockdown has been extended till 5 AM of 3rd May.

During the lockdown, people engaged in essential services and facing emergency conditions will be allowed for movement on producing the valid documents. Earlier, a six days lockdown was imposed in the city to contain the spread of Covid-19 cases.

Expressing concern over the rising cases of corona virus in the City, Mr. Kejriwal said, health facilities are witnessing shortage of oxygen. He said, Delhi currently needs 700 tonnes per day and Union Government has increased the quota of oxygen to 480 tonnes per day. He thanked the Central government for providing necessary help in this crisis situation.

He said, Delhi government has started a portal which will be updated every two hours by oxygen manufacturers, suppliers and hospitals for better management of oxygen supply.