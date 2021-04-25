Central govt asks States to set up more private centres before vaccination of all above 18 years begins
India becomes fastest country to administer 14 crore doses of Corona vaccine
Centre sanctions 162 Pressure Swing Adsorption Oxygen plants for installation in public health facilities in all States
Centre hikes allocation of Remdesivir injections to States
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana takes oath as 48th Chief Justice of India
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Apr 2021 11:59:10      انڈین آواز

Delhi govt extends lockdown till 3rd of May amid spike in Covid cases

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The Delhi government has decided to extend the lockdown in the wake of rising cases in the national capital. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced that the lockdown has been extended till 5 AM of 3rd May.

During the lockdown, people engaged in essential services and facing emergency conditions will be allowed for movement on producing the valid documents. Earlier, a six days lockdown was imposed in the city to contain the spread of Covid-19 cases.

Expressing concern over the rising cases of corona virus in the City, Mr. Kejriwal said, health facilities are witnessing shortage of oxygen. He said, Delhi currently needs 700 tonnes per day and Union Government has increased the quota of oxygen to 480 tonnes per day. He thanked the Central government for providing necessary help in this crisis situation.

He said, Delhi government has started a portal which will be updated every two hours by oxygen manufacturers, suppliers and hospitals for better management of oxygen supply.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Sachin wins, India finishes with 11 medals including 8-gold at Youth World Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh BediNew Delhi, 24 April: Young pugilist Sachin came up with a flawless performance to win th ...

Hockey India mourns death of former international umpire Suresh Thakur

Harpal Singh Bedi Hockey India on Saturday mourned the death of former international umpire Suresh Kumar Th ...

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz