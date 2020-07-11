FreeCurrencyRates.com

Delhi govt cancels all state university exams amid Covid-19 crisis

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Delhi Government has decided to cancel all examinations in its State Universities due to COVID pandemic. In a virtual media briefing Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia informed that the state universities in the national capital will not hold any term examinations or final year examinations this year.

He said, a progressive mechanism will be devised to evaluate the students based on internal assessments and previous scores.

Mr. Sisodia asserted that in a situation where classes were not held for the entire term, it would be unfair to hold examinations and evaluate students. He said, the state universities will come up with more details on the evaluation scheme at a later stage. However, he maintained that decision regarding examinations in the Central Universities of the Capital City will be taken by the Centre.

Delhi has eight State Universities including Ambedkar University, Delhi Pharmaceutical Science and Research University, Netaji Subhash University of Technology, Delhi Technological University, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology and National Law University.

