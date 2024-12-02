The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi court sends AAP MLA Naresh Balyan on 2-day police custody

Dec 1, 2024

AMN

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi sent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Balyan to a two-day police custody in connection with an extortion case and his alleged links to gangster Kapil Sangwan.

MLA Naresh Balyan was arrested by Delhi Police’s Crime branch yesterday after recovering an audio clip of a conversation between the AAP leader and the gangster, reportedly based in London, during an investigation. The conversation allegedly involved discussions about collecting ransom money from businessmen.

Related Post

POLITICS REGIONAL AWAAZ

After AAP, Delhi Congress vows to go it alone in Delhi elections

Dec 2, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

NCP (Pawar) appoints Jitendra Awhad as its leader in Maharashtra assembly

Dec 1, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Rajasthan govt to introduce bill to contain religious conversions in state

Dec 1, 2024

You missed

POLITICS REGIONAL AWAAZ

After AAP, Delhi Congress vows to go it alone in Delhi elections

2 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
TOP AWAAZ

Congress president Kharge accuses PM Modi of breaking unity of country

1 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
TOP AWAAZ

PM Modi asks police officials to convert challenge posed due to digital frauds, AI into opportunity

1 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
SPORTS

Jay Shah takes charge as Chairman of ICC

2 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment