Delhi court sends AAP MLA Naresh Balyan on 2-day police custody

AMN

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi sent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Balyan to a two-day police custody in connection with an extortion case and his alleged links to gangster Kapil Sangwan.

MLA Naresh Balyan was arrested by Delhi Police’s Crime branch yesterday after recovering an audio clip of a conversation between the AAP leader and the gangster, reportedly based in London, during an investigation. The conversation allegedly involved discussions about collecting ransom money from businessmen.