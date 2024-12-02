NCP (Pawar) appoints Jitendra Awhad as its leader in Maharashtra assembly

AMN

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) has appointed MLA Jitendra Awhad as its leader in the legislative assembly. NCP(SP) Maharashtra president Jayant Patil made this announcement today in Mumbai at a press conference following a meeting of the newly elected legislators.

Mr Patil also declared that Rohit Patil has been appointed as the party’s Chief Whip, while Uttam Jankar has been entrusted with the responsibility of Whip. He also informed that the decision regarding the post of legislature party leader will be taken later. Mr Patil asserted that despite the low number of legislators, the party will continue to raise issues faced by the people of Maharashtra in both houses in an effective manner.