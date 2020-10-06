Delhi Capitals suffer a jolt as spinner Amit Mishra is ruled out of IPL due to injury

Harpal Singh Bedi

Delhi Capitals’ IPL campaign suffered a jolt with its experienced leg-spinner Amit Mishra being ruled out for the rest of the season due to an injury to his bowling hand.

According to Delhi Capitals’s press release, the 37-year old spinner, who has played in all 13 seasons and has a tally of 160 wickets, the second highest in league history, sustained a flexor tendon injury to the right finger of his right hand while attempting to take a return catch of Kolkata Knight Riders’ Nitish Rana on Saturday.

Mishra, who has three hat-tricks in IPL, has played three games this season, picking up three wickets. He could bowl just two overs in the game against KKR due to the injury.

The spinner will now consult with a specialist over the next few days to determine the most appropriate course of management for this unfortunate injury.