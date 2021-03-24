Delhi government bans Holi, Navratri, Shab-e-Barat gatherings as COVID-19 cases surge

Delhi bans Holi, Shab-e-Baraat, Navaratri & other festivals in public place

AMN/ WEB DESK

Delhi Administration has banned all celebrations of Holi, Shab-e-Baraat, Navaratri and other festivals in public places due to rise in Covid 19 cases. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has directed all District Magistrates, Police, law enforcement authorities to ensure that the public celebrations and gatherings, congregations during the upcoming festivals shall not be allowed in public places, public grounds, markets and religious places.

In its meeting, held in New Delhi yesterday, Delhi Disaster Management Authority observed that there has been a persistent rise in Covid 19 cases in Delhi during the last fortnight. In the last 24 hours, Delhi has reported one thousand 101 fresh COVID-19 cases.

Delhi government had yesterday ordered random RT-PCR testing of passengers coming from other states where COVID-19 cases are increasing. The order is required to be followed at the airport, railway stations and inter-state bus terminals. Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain has stressed on the need to remain and wear masks all the time. He said, Strict action is being taken against those found without a mask and violating social distancing norms.

