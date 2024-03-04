इंडियन आवाज़     04 Mar 2024 12:53:19      انڈین آواز
Delegation from Hamas arrives in Cairo for talks on Gaza ceasefire

WEB DESK

A delegation from Hamas arrived in Cairo on Sunday (3rd March 2024) for talks on a Gaza ceasefire. Egyptian officials, who have been running the talks with Qatar, said delegations from both Hamas and Israel were expected to attend the negotiations. A senior Hamas official claimed today that a ceasefire in Gaza could be secured within 24 to 48 hours if Israel were to accept its demands. According to media reports, Hamas has demanded the entry of at least 400 to 500 trucks per day carrying food, medicine and fuel as part of a truce deal.

U.S. President Joe Biden said last week that a deal could be reached as soon as Monday. The aim is to have it in place in time to halt the fighting for the Ramadan Muslim fasting month, which begins in a week. The US says the six-week pause would see the release of more Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

Meanwhile, Israeli ground forces carried out an extensive series of attacks on Hamas targets in western Khan Yunis overnight. According to the Israel Defense Forces, during the strikes, soldiers eliminated Hamas terrorists operating from civilian facilities in urban areas. Among the targets hit were underground terror infrastructure, military structures, anti-tank missile launch posts and operational meeting points.

