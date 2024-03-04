इंडियन आवाज़     04 Mar 2024 12:53:23      انڈین آواز
France poised to become first country in world to enshrine right to abortion

France is poised to become the first country in the world to enshrine the right to abortion in its Constitution.  Parliamentarians from the upper and lower chambers will meet on Monday (4th March 2024) in a special session summoned by President Emmanuel Macron. If, as expected, they vote for the government’s motion by a three-fifths majority, then the country’s 1958 Constitution will be revised to enshrine women’s guaranteed freedom to abort. It will be the 25th amendment to the Fifth Republic’s founding document, and the first since 2008.

Mr. Macron said he had promised to make women’s freedom to choose an abortion irreversible.

