Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif to be next Prime Minister

Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif has been elected as the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Sunday. He secured 201 votes while Omer Ayub Khan, the Imran Khan-backed PTI candidate managed to get 92 votes. The vote in the National Assembly was held amid widespread uproar. The PTI-backed lawmakers called for Imran Khan’s release and shouted slogans alleging Sharif had come to power through electoral rigging.

After being elected as prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif thanked his elder brother Nawaz and all the allies for putting their trust in him.

The recently concluded general elections have been marred by allegations of mass vote rigging. Imran Khan’s PTI has alleged that several candidates of PML-N and PPP were declared winners despite other candidates securing the most votes.