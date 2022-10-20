https://theindianawaaz.com/advertise-with-us/
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Oct 2022 04:19:37      انڈین آواز

DEFEXPO 2022: Rajnath Singh terms current era as golden period for Indian Defence Sector

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said that the current era is a golden period for the Indian defence sector. The Minister was speaking at Invest for Defence event held at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre, Gandhinagar as part of DefExpo 2022.

The event witnessed participation from domestic and foreign institutional investors. Defence Minister said that the Indian industry has showcased its capabilities by manufacturing fighter aircraft, aircraft carriers, main battle tanks and attack helicopters. He added that we have to create a healthy environment for our investors that will not only give them good returns but also give them recognition in domestic and global markets. Mr Singh said that we are making all efforts to protect our domestic industry from unfair foreign competition in the domestic market. Simultaneously, we are making efforts to get market access for domestic businesses in foreign countries so they can capture markets outside India.

The event was organised to promote investment in the defence sector in the country by both the Indian industry and foreign original equipment manufacturers. It highlighted the requirements of the armed forces and policy reforms undertaken by the government for ease of doing business in the defence sector.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Indian javelin thrower DP Manu bags gold in men’s event at National Open Athletics Championships in Bengaluru

AMN Indian javelin thrower DP Manu has won Gold medal in the men’s javelin with a best throw of 81.23 met ...

Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy win their respective matches to enter Denmark Open round of 16

AMNLakshya Sen defeated Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia in Denmark Open badminton by 21-16, 21-12 in men ...

ISSF World Championship: Indian junior women’s team clinches 10m air pistol gold medal

AMN India’s junior women’s 10m air pistol team comprising Esha Singh, Shikha Narwal and Varsha Singh wo ...

خبرنامہ

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

نئی تحقیق – معمر افراد کی یادداشت میں بہتری لانا -ممکنBIZNESNAMA

معمر افراد کی یادداشت میں بہتری لانا ممکن سائنسی تحقیق پر م ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart