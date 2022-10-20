DEFEXPO 2022: Rajnath Singh terms current era as golden period for Indian Defence Sector

AMN / WEB DESK

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said that the current era is a golden period for the Indian defence sector. The Minister was speaking at Invest for Defence event held at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre, Gandhinagar as part of DefExpo 2022.

The event witnessed participation from domestic and foreign institutional investors. Defence Minister said that the Indian industry has showcased its capabilities by manufacturing fighter aircraft, aircraft carriers, main battle tanks and attack helicopters. He added that we have to create a healthy environment for our investors that will not only give them good returns but also give them recognition in domestic and global markets. Mr Singh said that we are making all efforts to protect our domestic industry from unfair foreign competition in the domestic market. Simultaneously, we are making efforts to get market access for domestic businesses in foreign countries so they can capture markets outside India.

The event was organised to promote investment in the defence sector in the country by both the Indian industry and foreign original equipment manufacturers. It highlighted the requirements of the armed forces and policy reforms undertaken by the government for ease of doing business in the defence sector.