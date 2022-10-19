https://theindianawaaz.com/advertise-with-us/
इंडियन आवाज़     20 Oct 2022 03:48:29      انڈین آواز

DefExpo 2022: India’s defence exports have grown 8 times says PM

AMN / GANDHI NAGAR

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today formally inaugurated DefExpo 2022 was at Mahatma Gandhi Convention and Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar.

Speaking at the ceremony, PM Modi said that DefExpo is introducing Indian defence manufacturing capabilities to the world. He added that not so long ago, India was globally known only as one the biggest defense importers. now India is exporting defence equipment and products to more than 75 countries across the world.

Indian defence exports have grown 8 times in the last 5 years, and stood at USD 1.59 billion USD in 2021-22. Mr. Modi said that the country now aims to increase defence exports to 5 billion USD in near future.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the Deesa Airfield virtually. He said that the construction of Deesa forward airbase would add to the security architecture of the country and boost the local economy.

HTT-40, the indigenous trainer aircraft designed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited was also unveiled by the PM at the Helipad Exhibition Centre.

Mr. Modi also highlighted the growing importance of Space technology in the defence sector and maritime trade and activities. Citing the example of the SAARC satellite, He said that Space technology developed by India is helping many developing countries.

The PM called upon the youth to contribute to the development of Space technology in the country. Launching Mission DefSpace, he said that Mission DefSpace would give the opportunity to the private sector to develop innovative solutions for the Armed Forces in the space domain.

The theme of this year’s event is ‘Path to Pride’. With record registration of 1,340 companies, DefExpo 2022 is set to be the biggest Indian defence exhibition till date. It is also the first-ever edition of the event to exclusively feature Indian companies.

The biennial exhibition is being organised to support, showcase and forge partnerships for the Indian aerospace and defence manufacturing sector with Indian as well as global customers.

