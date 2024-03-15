FreeCurrencyRates.com

Defence Ministry Signs Contract Worth Over Rs 2,890 Crore With HAL For MLU Of 25 Dornier Aircraft 

Staff Reporter

Defence Ministry signed contract on Friday (15th March 2024) worth over two thousand 890 crore rupees with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for Mid Life Upgrade MLU of 25 Dornier Aircraft of Indian Navy in New Delhi. The MLU for Dornier Aircraft includes an upgrade to incorporate state-of-the art Avionics Systems and Primary Role sensors.

The upgrade would significantly enhance the operational capability of the Dornier aircraft to perform Primary Roles of Maritime Surveillance, Coastal Surveillance, Electronic Intelligence and development of Maritime Domain Awareness.

This upgrade will also enable Indian Navy Dorniers to carry out Secondary Roles of Search and Rescue, Medical/Casualty Evacuation and Communication Link. The Mid Life Upgrade is likely to generate an employment of 1.8 Lakh Man-days during its execution span of 6.5 years. The indigenous upgrade entails supply of major systems and equipments from indigenous sources thus significantly contributing towards “Atmanirbharta” in Defence.

