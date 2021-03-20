Defence Ministry inks contract with Bharat Dynamics for 5,000 Anti-Tank Guided Missiles

AMN

Ministry of Defence today signed a contract with Bharat Dynamics Limited for supply of four thousand 960 MILAN-2T Anti-Tank Guided Missiles to Indian Army. The Defence Public Sector Undertaking will supply the missiles at a cost of one thousand 188 crore rupees. It is a repeat order of contract, which was signed with Bharat Dynamics Limited on 8th March, 2016.

The Milan-2T is a Tandem Warhead Anti-Tank Guided Missile with a range of one thousand 850 metres. These missiles can be fired from ground as well as vehicle-based launchers. They can be deployed in Anti-Tank Role for both offensive and defensive tasks. It is produced by Bharat Dynamics Limited under license from MBDA Missile Systems, France.

The Ministry said, induction is planned to be completed in three years which will enhance the operational preparedness of the Armed Forces. This project will further boost the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Government. It is also a big opportunity for the defence industry to showcase its capability.