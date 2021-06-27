PM Mann Ki Baat: Get vaccinated and stay safe
National Covid recovery rate stands at 96.72%
Dragon fruit cultivated by Maharashtra farmers exported to Dubai
Bangladesh: COVID cases rises to 22.5 %, US to gift 2.5 million Moderna vaccines
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on a three-day visit Ladakh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reached Leh today on a three-day visit to Ladakh. The Minister will be inaugurating several bridges built by Border Roads Organization (BRO), on Monday.

The Defence Minister is accompanied by the Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane during his visit. On arrival, Rajnath Singh interacted with war veterans and ex-servicemen in Leh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacted with over three hundred War veterans and Ex-Servicemen in Leh on arrival for a three day visit in Ladakh region. Applauding their contributions for the country, Rajnath Singh bowed to the gathering. The Minister said, it is the responsibility of the Government to keep the ex-servicemen happy and make every effort to resolve grievances. He listed IVRS facilities and online portals to serve the retired soldiers at their door steps during Covid pandemic. Minister assured the veterans that post retirement resettlement issues will also be resolved, at the earliest. Referring to the implementation of OROP, Rajnath Singh said that the Narendra Modi led government is committed to the welfare of served soldiers.

Minister Rajnath Singh interacted with all the gathered veterans and enquired about their health during the covid pandemic and otherwise. Chief of Army Staff, Gen. MM Naravane, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur, Northern Command GoC Lt.Gen YK Joshi, Fire and Fury GoC Lt. Gen PGK Menon, Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal also present in the interaction.

