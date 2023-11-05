Defence Minister approves Maternity, Child Care Leaves for women soldiers, sailors & air warriors in Armed Forces

Staff Reporter

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal for an extension of the rules for Maternity, Child Care and Child Adoption Leaves for women soldiers, sailors and air warriors in the Armed Forces at par with their officer counterparts. With the issuing of the rules, the grant of such leaves to all women in the military will be equally applicable, whether one is an officer or any other rank.

The decision is in line with the Defence Minister’s vision of inclusive participation of all women in the Armed Forces, irrespective of their ranks. Defence Ministry said the extension of leave rules will go a long way in dealing with women-specific family and social issues relevant to the Armed Forces. This measure is going to improve the work conditions of women in the military and aid them to balance the spheres of professional and family life in a better manner.

Three Services have spearheaded a paradigm shift with the inclusion of women as soldiers, sailors and air warriors. A significant milestone was achieved in 2019 through the recruitment of women in the Indian Army as soldiers in the Corps of Military Police.