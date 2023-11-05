इंडियन आवाज़     05 Nov 2023 04:15:09      انڈین آواز

Military has come long way in gender integration, say women trendsetters s at HTLS

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Women officers, Colonel Neha Singh, Group Captain Shaliza Dhami and Lieutenant Commander Annu Prakash during a session at the HT Leadership Summit in New Delhi on Saturday. (HT Photo)
HT PHOTO

AMN / WEB DESK

Women trendsetters in the army, air force and navy have observed that the armed forces have come a long way in advancing gender integration and the raft of new opportunities opened to female soldiers will increase their representation in the military in the coming years.

Speaking at the 21st HT Leadership Summit, the women officers said on Saturday that old mindsets had been rewired and the gender gap bridged significantly since the three services started inducting women more than three decades ago. They hoped that women would fill more roles in the future, including those related to combat.

The officers, Colonel Neha Singh, Group Captain Shaliza Dhami and Lieutenant Commander Annu Prakash disagreed with the widely held belief that it would be disastrous if women were taken as prisoners of war (PoW), arguing that they would deal with the situation in the same way as their male counterparts would.

Soldiers are trained to perform their duties and gender no longer counts, all three concurred.

Singh is one of the first women officers in the army in a command role. She is the commanding officer of an air defence unit in Rajasthan near the Indo-Pak border. Dhami, a helicopter pilot, is the first woman in the Indian Air Force in a command role and is heading a missile squadron near the Indo-Pak border. And Prakash, a naval aviator, is one of the first women officers in the navy to serve onboard a frontline warship INS Kochi.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

شمالی غزہ میں امداد کی رسائی ناممکن، ہلاکتوں میں اضافہ

اسرائیل کے فضائی حملوں اور زمینی کارروائیوں کے باعث شمالی غز ...

آئی سی سی ورلڈ کپ: بھارت نے سری لنکا کو 302 رنز سے شکست دے کر سیمی فائنل میں جگہ بنالی

ممبئی میں آئی سی سی مینز کرکٹ ورلڈ کپ 2023 میں بھارت نے سری لنکا ...

غزہ کے ہسپتالوں میں صورتحال انتہائی نازک: یو این امدادی ادارے

اسرائیل۔فلسطین تنازع چوتھے ہفتے میں داخل ہونے کے بعد غزہ پر ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

38 journalists, media workers killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza: Report

Web Desk The death toll of journalists and media workers killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7 ros ...

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

28 Countries including India sign agreement to contain risks associated with AI

AMN / WEB DESK India, along with 27 other countries and the European Union have signed world's first agreem ...

World’s first Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit begins at Buckingham in UK

British Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan has called for international collaboration to mitigate risks of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart