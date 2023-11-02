इंडियन आवाज़     02 Nov 2023 01:18:24      انڈین آواز

India, Singapore agree to enhance defence collaboration

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The 15th India-Singapore Defence Policy Dialogue was held in New Delhi


Agree to enhance collaboration in Service-to-Service interactions, bilateral exercises & emerging areas such as cyber security

NEW DELHI

The 15th India-Singapore Defence Policy Dialogue was held in New Delhi on November 01, 2023. The dialogue was co-chaired by Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane and Permanent Secretary (Defence), Singapore Mr Chan Heng Kee. During the meeting, both sides reviewed the existing defence cooperation between the two countries and agreed to enhance collaboration in Service-to-Service interactions and bilateral exercises. They also articulated steps to take forward cooperation in emerging areas like cyber security.

Both sides identified means to enhance existing areas of collaboration, especially in the field of maritime security and multilateral cooperation. The Defence Secretary appreciated Singapore’s efforts for coordinating and co-hosting the maiden ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise in May 2023. He highlighted the potential of the domestic defence industry with capacity and capability to meet the requirement of Singapore. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to fully implement the ‘Strategic Partnership’ based on mutual trust and understanding, common interests and shared values of democracy and rule of law.

This was the first physical meeting at the level of Defence Secretary between India and Singapore post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary (Defence) called on the Chief of Defence Staff and discussed issues of mutual interest. The Singapore delegation also visited various cultural places, including Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in New Delhi.

India, Singapore strengthen bilateral defence ties

Meanwhile Singapore’s Permanent Secretary Chan Heng Kee on Tuesday held discussions with India’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, during which the leaders reaffirmed the robust and enduring bilateral defence relationship between the two nations. The high-level meeting also addressed issues of mutual strategic interests, further solidifying the defence cooperation between India and Singapore.

This pivotal engagement took place on the sidelines of the 15th India-Singapore Defence Policy Dialogue, hosted in New Delhi. During the dialogue, the focus was on reinforcing the Strategic Partnership between the two nations, with particular emphasis on enhancing defence cooperation, emerging technologies, and cyber security collaboration. Additionally, Permanent Secretary Chan Heng Kee and India’s Secretary, Ambassador Saurabh Kumar, engaged in discussions that extended beyond the realm of bilateral cooperation. They explored their views on ASEAN and regional issues, reflecting the comprehensive nature of their strategic partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ کے ہسپتالوں میں صورتحال انتہائی نازک: یو این امدادی ادارے

اسرائیل۔فلسطین تنازع چوتھے ہفتے میں داخل ہونے کے بعد غزہ پر ...

اسرائیل – حماس صورتحال پر آج رات اقوام متحدہ سلامتی کونسل کا ہنگامی اجلاس ہونے والا ہے

فلسطینی لڑاکوں اور اسرائیلی فورسز کے درمیان جاری لڑائیکے تن ...

معروف عالم دین طارق جمیل کے بیٹے عاصم جمیل گولی لگنے سے جاں بحق

مولانا طارق جمیل کے بیٹے نے خودکشی کی، پستول سے خود کو گولی م ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

World’s first Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit begins at Buckingham in UK

British Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan has called for international collaboration to mitigate risks of ...

Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs in ICC Cricket World Cup in Bengaluru

In the ICC Cricket World Cup, Australia clinched their second consecutive win in the World Cup as they defeate ...

@Powered By: Logicsart