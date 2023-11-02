India, Singapore agree to enhance defence collaboration

The 15th India-Singapore Defence Policy Dialogue was held in New Delhi



Agree to enhance collaboration in Service-to-Service interactions, bilateral exercises & emerging areas such as cyber security

NEW DELHI

The 15th India-Singapore Defence Policy Dialogue was held in New Delhi on November 01, 2023. The dialogue was co-chaired by Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane and Permanent Secretary (Defence), Singapore Mr Chan Heng Kee. During the meeting, both sides reviewed the existing defence cooperation between the two countries and agreed to enhance collaboration in Service-to-Service interactions and bilateral exercises. They also articulated steps to take forward cooperation in emerging areas like cyber security.

Both sides identified means to enhance existing areas of collaboration, especially in the field of maritime security and multilateral cooperation. The Defence Secretary appreciated Singapore’s efforts for coordinating and co-hosting the maiden ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise in May 2023. He highlighted the potential of the domestic defence industry with capacity and capability to meet the requirement of Singapore. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to fully implement the ‘Strategic Partnership’ based on mutual trust and understanding, common interests and shared values of democracy and rule of law.

This was the first physical meeting at the level of Defence Secretary between India and Singapore post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary (Defence) called on the Chief of Defence Staff and discussed issues of mutual interest. The Singapore delegation also visited various cultural places, including Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in New Delhi.

India, Singapore strengthen bilateral defence ties

Meanwhile Singapore’s Permanent Secretary Chan Heng Kee on Tuesday held discussions with India’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, during which the leaders reaffirmed the robust and enduring bilateral defence relationship between the two nations. The high-level meeting also addressed issues of mutual strategic interests, further solidifying the defence cooperation between India and Singapore.



This pivotal engagement took place on the sidelines of the 15th India-Singapore Defence Policy Dialogue, hosted in New Delhi. During the dialogue, the focus was on reinforcing the Strategic Partnership between the two nations, with particular emphasis on enhancing defence cooperation, emerging technologies, and cyber security collaboration. Additionally, Permanent Secretary Chan Heng Kee and India’s Secretary, Ambassador Saurabh Kumar, engaged in discussions that extended beyond the realm of bilateral cooperation. They explored their views on ASEAN and regional issues, reflecting the comprehensive nature of their strategic partnership.