Rajnath Singh calls for multinational collaborative mitigation frameworks in Indian Ocean Region

Defence Minister called for establishing multinational collaborative mitigation frameworks in the Indian Ocean Region. He was addressing the ongoing three-day 4th Goa Maritime Conclave which commenced on Sunday.
 
Raksha Mantri emphasised that common maritime priorities need to be addressed cooperatively by avoiding selfish interests that make the region less secure and less prosperous. He underlined the importance of respecting international maritime laws, as enunciated in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982. He added that a free, open and rule-based maritime order is a priority for all.
 
Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi also attended this Summit. She called for cooperation among IOR nations to ensure peace & prosperity in the region.
 
The conclave will help to tackle common maritime challenges such as climate change, piracy, terrorism, drug trafficking, overfishing and freedom of commerce on the high seas effectively. The theme for this fourth edition is ‘Maritime Security in the Indian Ocean Region: Converting Common Maritime Priorities into Collaborative Mitigating Frameworks’.

A number of sessions are being held during the conclave, under the aegis of the Naval War College, Goa. It is being attended by the Delegate in Charge of Defence and Chiefs of Navies/Heads of Maritime Forces/Senior representatives from eleven other Indian Ocean nations including countries like Bangladesh and Indonesia.

