Indian Army, IAF to participate in India-Kazakhstan Joint Military Exercise KAZIND-2023

Indian Army and Indian Air Force contingent comprising 120 personnel departed for Kazakhstan today to take part in the 7th edition of Joint Military ‘Exercise KAZIND-2023’. The Exercise will be conducted at Otar in Kazakhstan from tomorrow to 11th November.

Indian Army contingent comprises 90 personnel led by a Battalion from the DOGRA Regiment. The Kazakhstan contingent is represented by personnel from Regional Command South of Kazakh Ground Forces. Thirty personnel of the Air Force from both sides will also participate in the current edition of the Exercise alongside the Army contingents.

The Joint Exercise between India and Kazakhstan was instituted as ‘Exercise PRABAL DOSTYK’ in 2016. After the second edition, the Exercise was upgraded to a company-level exercise and renamed as ‘Exercise KAZIND’. The Exercise has been further upgraded as a Bi-service Exercise this year by including the Air Force component.

In this edition of the Exercise, both sides will practice conduct of Counter Terrorism operations in a sub-conventional environment under the United Nations mandate. The contingents will jointly rehearse various tactical drills to include Raid, Search and Destroy Operations, Small Team Insertion and Extraction Operations. The scope of the Exercise also includes conduct of Counter Unmanned Aerial System Operations.

