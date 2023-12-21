इंडियन आवाज़     21 Dec 2023 10:18:13      انڈین آواز

Deepak Chemtex Limited gets listed on BSE SME Platform

Mumbai,

Deepak Chemtex Limited became the 466th company to get listed on the BSE SME Platform on December 06, 2023 after successfully completing its public issue on December 01st.

Deepak Chemtex Limited is a Maharashtra registered company, Deepak Chemtex Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing colorants for applications in Food, Drug, Cosmetics, Cleaning compounds, Agriculture, and other industries. The company manufactures FDC (Food, Drug, and Cosmetic) colors used in confectionary, bakery, desserts, beverages, dairy products, seasonings, pet foods, pharmaceutical products, cosmetics & personal care products. It also manufactures salt-free dyes used in the inkjet industry, pond dyes used in ponds, lakes, swimming pools, etc, and other colorants used in car wash products, portable sanitation cleaners, detergent & soap, fuel, oil & lubricants, smoke, seed treatment, crop protection, fertilizer indicators, floral dyes, etc.

For details on the issue, please visit

https://www.bseindia.com/markets/publicIssues/DisplayIPO.aspx?id=3213&type=IPO&idtype=2&status=H&IPONo=6345&startdt=29-11-2023

