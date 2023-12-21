Benchmark Computer Solutions Limited gets listed on BSE SME Platform

Mumbai

Benchmark Computer Solutions Limited became the 469th company to get listed on the BSE SME Platform on December 21, 2023 after successfully completing its public issue on December 18th.



Mumbai registered Benchmark Computer Solutions Limited is a technology consulting and software development company specializing in IT infrastructure solutions. The company provides IT infrastructure solutions, software and web-based application development services, annual maintenance contracts (AMC) and facility management services (FMS).

For details on the issue, please visit https://www.bseindia.com/markets/publicIssues/DisplayIPO.aspx?id=3232&type=FPO&idtype=2&status=H&IPONo=6365&startdt=14-12-2023