3.46 LMT wheat and 13164 MT rice sold during 26th e-auction under Open Market Sale Scheme

AMN / NEW DELHI

As a part of Govt of India initiative for market intervention to control the retail price of rice, wheat and atta, weekly e-auctions of both wheat and rice are organized. The 26th e-auction was held on 20.12.2023 wherein 4 LMT wheat and 1.93 LMT rice was offered. In the e-auction, 3.46 LMT wheat and 13164 MT rice was sold at a weighted average of Rs 2178.24/Qtl for wheat and Rs. 2905.40/Qtl for rice.

Further, w.e.f. the e-auction dated 20.12.2023, only 50 MT wheat is being allowed for bidders having LT electricity connection and 250 MT wheat for those having HT electricity connection. This step has been taken to prevent the hoarding of stocks and to ensure that the wheat sold under OMSS (D) is being processed and release in the open market by the successful bidder.

In addition to the above, the minimum and maximum quantity of rice that a bidder can bid has been fixed to 1 MT and 2000 MT respectively w.e.f. e-auction dated 20.12.2023. The bidders can bid in multiples of 1 MT i.r.o. rice under OMSS (D). This step has been taken to enhance the sale of rice under OMSS (D) and in the present e-auction the sale of rice has increased to 13164 MT from 3300 MT that was sold in the previous e-auction. PIB Delhi

