Gold price up Rs 558 to trade at 63,061 rupees per ten gram

Published On:

AMN

Today, gold was trading up at the Multi Commodity Exchange for February contracts. The precious metal was up 558 rupees to trade at 63,061 rupees per ten gram. Silver futures for March contracts were up 392 rupees to trade at 75,818 rupees per kilogram when reports last came in.

In the global markets, gold was trading with gains. The precious metal was trading at 2,073 dollars and 50 cents per ounce at COMEX. Silver was trading at 24 dollars and 78 cents per ounce in the intra-day trade when reports last came in.

Here’s an indicative list of spot gold prices in some of the major Indian cities:   

City-wise gold price (24k) in India (December 22, 2023)

CitiesGold prices for 24k (10 grams)
MumbaiRs 64,055
DelhiRs 64,185
ChennaiRs 64,230
KolkataRs 64,225
BengaluruRs 64,325
HyderabadRs 64,245
AhmedabadRs 64,260
BhopalRs 64,265
VisakhapatnamRs 64,280
JaipurRs 64,110
LucknowRs 64,200
CoimbatoreRs 64,230
MaduraiRs 64,255

(Disclaimer: These are indicative prices collected from trusted sources. Investors are advised to check prices with their jeweller before acting on the information.)

