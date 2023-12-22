Gold price up Rs 558 to trade at 63,061 rupees per ten gram

AMN

Today, gold was trading up at the Multi Commodity Exchange for February contracts. The precious metal was up 558 rupees to trade at 63,061 rupees per ten gram. Silver futures for March contracts were up 392 rupees to trade at 75,818 rupees per kilogram when reports last came in.

In the global markets, gold was trading with gains. The precious metal was trading at 2,073 dollars and 50 cents per ounce at COMEX. Silver was trading at 24 dollars and 78 cents per ounce in the intra-day trade when reports last came in.

Here’s an indicative list of spot gold prices in some of the major Indian cities:

City-wise gold price (24k) in India (December 22, 2023)

Cities Gold prices for 24k (10 grams) Mumbai Rs 64,055 Delhi Rs 64,185 Chennai Rs 64,230 Kolkata Rs 64,225 Bengaluru Rs 64,325 Hyderabad Rs 64,245 Ahmedabad Rs 64,260 Bhopal Rs 64,265 Visakhapatnam Rs 64,280 Jaipur Rs 64,110 Lucknow Rs 64,200 Coimbatore Rs 64,230 Madurai Rs 64,255

(Disclaimer: These are indicative prices collected from trusted sources. Investors are advised to check prices with their jeweller before acting on the information.)