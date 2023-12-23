India signs agreement with ADB to avail $100 mn loan to improve urban services

AMN / WEB DESK

The Government of India today signed an agreement with Asian Development Bank to avail one hundred million US dollar loan, to improve urban services and tourism facilities in the northeastern state of Tripura. Finance Ministry said, the project will upgrade urban water supply systems by installing 42 kilometers of new transmission and distribution pipes and establishing four new water treatment plants. It will also improve 21 kilometers of urban roads that will incorporate features that respond to the needs of the elderly, women, children, and the differently-abled.