Death toll in Burkina Faso militant attacks mounts to 132

AMN/ WEB DESK

The death toll from one of the deadliest militant attacks in West African country, Burkina Faso has risen to 132 after armed assailants laid siege overnight to a village in the jihadist-plagued northeast of the country. In a statement the Burkina Faso government said that the attackers struck during the night on Friday, killing residents of the village of Solhan in Yagha province, bordering Niger.

They also burned homes and the market.

The United Nations said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was outraged by the attack, whose victims included seven children.

In March, attackers killed 137 people in coordinated raids on villages in southwestern Niger.