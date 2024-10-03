Death Toll from Floods and Landslides in Nepal Reaches 233

In Nepal, the death toll from recent floods and landslides so far has reached 233, while 22 others are still missing. At least 169 people were injured in the disaster. According to Home Ministry spokesperson Rishiram Tiwari, 17,120 people have been rescued so far from flood- and landslide-affected areas. The government has given high priority to rescue and relief efforts and is working to repair the disaster-hit highways and operate the means of transport by creating temporary bridges on destroyed bridges due to flooding.

