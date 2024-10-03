THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Death Toll from Floods and Landslides in Nepal Reaches 233

Oct 3, 2024

In Nepal, the death toll from recent floods and landslides so far has reached 233, while 22 others are still missing. At least 169 people were injured in the disaster. According to Home Ministry spokesperson Rishiram Tiwari, 17,120 people have been rescued so far from flood- and landslide-affected areas. The government has given high priority to rescue and relief efforts and is working to repair the disaster-hit highways and operate the means of transport by creating temporary bridges on destroyed bridges due to flooding.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN Chief Antonio Guterres Commends India for Troop Contributions to Lebanon Peacekeeping

Oct 3, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Jaishankar to Visit Sri Lanka

Oct 3, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israeli PM Meets Security Chiefs After Iran’s Missile Assault

Oct 3, 2024

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Death Toll from Floods and Landslides in Nepal Reaches 233

October 3, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN Chief Antonio Guterres Commends India for Troop Contributions to Lebanon Peacekeeping

October 3, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Nitin Gadkari Highlights Use of 8 Million Metric Tonnes of Waste in Highway Projects

October 3, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

ED Summons Mohammad Azharuddin in Money Laundering Case Linked to Hyderabad Cricket Association

October 3, 2024