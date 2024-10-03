THE INDIAN AWAAZ

UN Chief Antonio Guterres Commends India for Troop Contributions to Lebanon Peacekeeping

Oct 3, 2024

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep appreciation for India and other countries contributing troops to the peacekeeping operation in Lebanon, where they face dangers from a growing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. At an emergency meeting of the Security Council on the West Asia situation yesterday, Mr. Guterres said the UN Interim Force in Lebanon, and UNIFIL peacekeepers remain in position, and the UN flag continues to fly despite Israel’s request to relocate.

He reiterated the deep appreciation to the military and civilian members of the UN peacekeeping force, UNIFIL, and to troop-contributing countries. Nearly 900 Indian troops are with UNIFIL, which is deployed along the Blue Line separating Israel and Lebanon.

