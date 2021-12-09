Death sentence to 20 for killing engineering student Abrar in Dhaka

WEB DESK

A Special tribunal in Dhaka awarded death sentence to 20 students and life imprisonment to 5 others for the murder of the engineering student Abrar Fahad in 2019. Out of the 20, three convicted persons are absconding and they were tried in absentia.

The tribunal in its observation said the convicts tortured and subsequently killed Abrar based on the false allegation of being an activist of Shibir, reports the official news agency BSS. Pronouncing the verdict, the judge said that the accused were awarded capital punishment to deter others from commiting such crimes.

Abrar Fahad was a student at the prestigious Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) in Dhaka. He was brutally beaten to death inside the hostel by a group of students in October 2019.

The incident led to widespread student protests across Bangladesh demanding justice for Abrar and punishment for the guilty.