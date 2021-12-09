India support democratic transition in Myanmar as a neighboring democracy: MEA
No decision on calling off farmers’ protest, says Samyukt Kisan Morcha
Olaf Scholz to be nominated as Germany’s next Chancellor by Parliament tomorrow
India successfully test fire Short Range Surface to Air Missile
Pakistan: Protest in Gwadar intensifies against fishing by illegal Chinese trawlers
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 Dec 2021 01:26:09      انڈین آواز

Death sentence to 20 for killing engineering student Abrar in Dhaka

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

A Special tribunal in Dhaka awarded death sentence to 20 students and life imprisonment to 5 others for the murder of the engineering student Abrar Fahad in 2019. Out of the 20, three convicted persons are absconding and they were tried in absentia.

The tribunal in its observation said the convicts tortured and subsequently killed Abrar based on the false allegation of being an activist of Shibir, reports the official news agency BSS. Pronouncing the verdict, the judge said that the accused were awarded capital punishment to deter others from commiting such crimes.

Abrar Fahad was a student at the prestigious Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) in Dhaka. He was brutally beaten to death inside the hostel by a group of students in October 2019.

The incident led to widespread student protests across Bangladesh demanding justice for Abrar and punishment for the guilty.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

India dethrone New Zealand to reclaim top spot in ICC Test Rankings

AMN India beat New Zealand by 372 runs in the second test at Mumbai to win the two-match series 1-0. India ...

US announces diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

AMN / WEB DESK The US has announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. The ...

France beats India 3-1 to bag bronze in Junior Hockey World Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi / Bhubaneswar India closed its campaign, as it opened, losing to France 1-3 to finish poo ...

خبرنامہ

“اردو کے فروغ کیلئے”ہم ایک ہیں

بھوپالاردو کے درپیش حالات کو مدنظر رکھتے ہوئے ”ہم ایک ہیں“ک ...

بھارت کورونا کی نئی قسم اومکرون سے نمٹنے کیلئے پوری طرح تیار ہے: منسکھ مانڈویا

AMN صحت کے مرکزی وزیر ڈاکٹر منسکھ مانڈویا نے کہاہے کہ کورونا ...

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz