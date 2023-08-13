Dalai Lama urges people to strive for creation of a happy and peaceful world

Tweeted

The Dalai Lama has urged the people to strive for the creation of a happy and peaceful world while emphasising that differences in traditions, religions, and regions should not matter. He was addressing the gathering at an event organised by Ladakh Muslim Coordination Committee at Imam Bargha Chuchot Yokma yesterday in his honour in Ladakh.

The Tibetan Spiritual leader is in Ladakh since the 11th of July for over a month-long visit to the Union Territory on the invitation of the Ladakh Buddhist Association and All Ladakh Gonpa Association.

During his visit to Imam Bargha, the Spiritual leader released the translated version of the Holy Quran Sharif in Ladakhi Language. He said all human beings are the same as we all are raised and nurtured by the love, compassion, warmth, and affection of our beloved mother nature. Dalai Lama has urged everyone to further strengthen existing religious harmony in the Union Territory. He added problems of any kind should be resolved through discussion and dialogue.