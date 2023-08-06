इंडियन आवाज़     07 Aug 2023 12:23:39      انڈین آواز
Construction work of Indian Buddhist Culture and Heritage Centre begins in Lumbini, Nepal

AMN / WEB DESK

The construction work of the Indian Buddhist Culture and Heritage Centre has begun in Lumbini in Nepal after Bhumi Pujan ceremony with special recitation by Buddhist monks.

The 1.60 billion rupee heritage Centre is expected to be lotus shaped which will be built in zero-net technology and may be completed in one and a half years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the then Prime Minister of Nepal, Sher Bahadur Deuba, had jointly laid the foundation stone during Mr. Modi’s Lumbini visit in 2022.

Our Kathmandu correspondent reports, India and Nepal share cultural heritage, and constructing a monastery at international standards in Lumbini will promote spiritual and religious tourism.

